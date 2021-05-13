Police investigate shooting between 2 vehicles in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say they are investigating a shooting between two vehicles in Orlando.
The Orlando Police Department said that just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot at Washington St. and Dollins Avenue in reference to an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.
They said that the vehicles left the area before officers arrived at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing, check back for details.
