Police investigate possible double murder-suicide at Clermont home

Police say they are investigating what they believe may be a double murder-suicide at a Clermont home.

The Clermont Police Department said that they are conducting a death investigation at a home on Avenida Augusta in the Crescent Lake Club Subdivision.

They said that a pool service employee arrived at the home on Tuesday and noticed a foul odor coming from within. Neighbors reportedly had not seen the residents of the home recently.

When units arrived at the scene, police said that they forced their way into the home and discovered three bodies. All three were confirmed to be adults.

With just preliminary observations, police said they believe this may be a double murder-suicide. The investigation remains active.

