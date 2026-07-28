Police: Husband kills estranged wife in Daytona Beach, dies after fleeing traffic stop into Titusville pond

The Brief Daytona Beach police are investigating a murder-suicide after 54-year-old Robert Reyes Jr. allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife inside her Reena Drive townhome. Reyes fled the scene but was tracked to Titusville using license plate readers before crashing into a pond at Sand Point Park following a brief police pursuit. Reyes was found dead inside his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, leaving the couple's three sons orphaned within a span of two hours.



A homicide and a murder-suicide investigation spanning two Central Florida counties has left three boys without parents. A Daytona Beach woman was killed in her home by her estranged husband, police say. The estranged husband died later that evening after a police pursuit in Titusville.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young called the situation "extremely tragic," saying his heart goes out to the couple's three sons, who lost both their parents in the span of two hours.

What we know:

The Daytona Beach Police Department responded to a shooting report on Reena Drive around 6 p.m. on July 27 – finding a woman dead inside a home. The couple's son had called 911, Young said during a July 28 press conference.

Authorities identified Robert Reyes Jr., 54, of St. Cloud as a suspect, but he had already driven off by the time officers arrived, the police department said. Neighbors reported seeing him leave the area, Young said.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Homicide suspect located by neighboring agency

The Titusville Police Department was notified of a grey four-door sedan being driven by Reyes in the city. The department was aware of Reyes being sought in connection to a homicide investigation.

Through the use of TPD's Automatic License Plate Readers, police tracked Reyes throughout the city before finding Reyes’ vehicle at the intersection of S. Washington Avenue at Garden Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but Reyes fled the stop and drove onto the A Max Brewer Memorial Parkway.

Reyes veered off the road into a pond at Sand Point Park.

Suspect dies in crash, following pursuit: Police

Titusville Police said officers attempted to contact Reyes, but he didn't respond. He was found dead inside his vehicle. At least two guns were recovered, DBPD said.

TPD said preliminary evidence suggests Reyes died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as Young described the situation as a murder-suicide.

According to Young, Reyes attempted to kill himself after killing his wife, 44, but the gun malfunctioned, video shows.

Domestic history between estranged couple

According to Chief Young, Reyes became enraged after learning his estranged wife was dating other people. He forced his way through the back door of her townhome before shooting her.

Daytona Beach police had responded to the residence once before, in December 2025, when Reyes allegedly burglarized the home and bleached his estranged wife's clothing. Chief Young noted the victim had also sought a restraining order against Reyes in 2017, though the case was ultimately dismissed when she did not appear in court.

Court records show Reyes had a criminal history, including a 2017 aggravated battery charge in Orange County that was later dropped, as well as misdemeanor convictions for loitering, prowling, obstruction, and making a false report. The aggravated battery charge did not involve Reyes' estranged wife.

"This has been going on for quite some time, and then yesterday, it just came to a tragic end," Chief Young said.