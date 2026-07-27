Homicide suspect found dead after crash at Titusville park, police say

The Brief The Titusville Police Department is responding to a critical incident at Sand Point Park. Authorities are asking the public to stay clear of the riverfront park near the Max Brewer Bridge until further notice. Details regarding the nature of the situation have not yet been released.



A homicide suspect from a neighboring county was found dead Friday night after a crash at Sand Point Park in Titusville — a riverfront area overlooking the Max Brewer Bridge — police said.

According to the Titusville Police Department, the department's Flock license plate reader system alerted officers that the suspect's vehicle had entered the city. Officers located the vehicle, which later crashed at Sand Point Park.

Where did the incident occur?

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been determined, and officials said no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active, and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available. A news conference was scheduled for 10:15 p.m.

What we don't know:

This article will be updated when more information is made available.