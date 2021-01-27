Police: Gunman shoots man, then himself at Titusville apartment

article

Police say a man fatally shot someone at a Titusville apartment complex before barricading himself from officers and taking his own life.

The Titusville Police Department said that a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Forest Park apartments on Rock Pit Road on Tuesday afternoon.

They said that they found 36-year-old Lorenzo Juan Bradley deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Through investigation, they said that 35-year-old Prescott Eric Lillie shot Bradley before fleeing the scene on foot and into a nearby apartment. He would not exit the residence so police set up a perimeter around the apartment.

The Titusville Police SWAT team reportedly was deployed and tactical measures were used to enter the apartment. They then found Lillie deceased in the apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information on the incident are urged to contact police at 321-264-7800 or remain anonymous by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

