Police: Florida women accused of stealing elderly woman's wallet, going on $5K spending spree

It has been over two weeks, and police say two women accused of robbing an elderly woman and going on a $5,000 spending spree have not been caught.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says that on Nov. 15, two women seen in security video robbed a 75-year-old woman at a grocery store and charged $5,000 in electronics and gift cards.

"Within half-an-hour, the two went to another store and bought $5,000 in electronics and gifts cards," police said.

The women reportedly tried to make another purchase at another store, but the cards were declined, according to the police department.

The women were seen in security video laughing as they left what appears to be a Target store. Police said the drove off in the dark grey SUV.

"If you recognize these women or have any information about this case, please call our non-emergency line at 727-893-7780."