Police: Florida man tries to pull girl through car window during road rage incident

A Florida man is facing several charges after police say he threw a cup at a juvenile and tried to pull her out through her car window during a road rage incident.

Christopher Nelson Velez has been arrested and is currently in the Lee County Jail.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, police responded to the Shoot Center on Del Prado Blvd. on Wednesday morning.

Police say Velez and the driver of another vehicle exchanged words and ‘fingers’ while driving on Viscaya Parkway. During the incident, Velez reportedly threw a protein shaker cup at the juvenile passenger and hit her in the eye.

Eventually, Velez cut the driver off and forced her to turn into a parking lot, police said. That is when Velez reportedly got out of his van, reached into the open window, and tried to pull the victim out but was unsuccessful.

"Velez attempted to remove the passenger from the left rear window. In doing so, the passenger's tube top came off," police reported. "The driver exited to stop Velez and was dragged by her shirt. The occupants of the vehicle exited the vehicle and started to hit Velez. Velez got into his van and left the area."

Hours later, Velez was spotted at a 7-Eleven and arrested. He is facing one count of throwing a deadly missile, two counts of burglary with battery, and three counts of battery.

