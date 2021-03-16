VIDEO: Police fire pepper balls to disperse Spring Break crowd in Florida

Police fired pepper balls to disperse a "disorderly" crowd of spring break partygoers blocking the street in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday.

"[Miami Beach Police Department] dealing with very large crowds this evening near 8 Street and Ocean Drive. While taking a subject into custody, Officers were forced to utilize pepper balls to disperse members of the crowd who were disorderly and surrounding officers," MBPD said in tweets on Friday night. "Several subjects have been detained. Two officers were injured and have been transported to the hospital."

RELATED: Florida restaurants, bars see big boom in business during Spring Break

Local news reports said two MBPD officers were injured when they body-slammed and arrested a man.

Video filmed by local resident Kevin Green shows police firing non-lethal rounds and the crowd dispersing on 8th Street.

MORE NEWS: Ring camera catches plane's fiery crash into Florida neighborhood