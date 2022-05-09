Police: Dunkin' Donuts employee pulls gun on customer

Marathon gas station employees in Melbourne, Florida started their day watching an argument unfold next door at a Dunkin' Donuts.

Solane, an employee at the gas station, was working the cash register when she said she saw something strange overhead on her security footage. "When I saw the video, I saw the customer ran," she explained.

Melbourne police said it was around 9 a.m. on Monday when a tractor-trailer driver went through the drive-through at Dunkin' Donuts. They said an issue sparked an argument between the driver of the tractor-trailer truck and an employee there. Investigators said that the employee pulled out a gun and pointed it at the customer.

Security footage shows customers running out of Dunkin' Donuts. Solane said she watched the entire scene unfold in front of her from behind the register, praying he wouldn’t come inside her store.

Advertisement

The employee who pointed the gun was arrested shortly after at his home in Palm Bay, and charged with aggravated assault.