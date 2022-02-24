Police: Former foster father charged with child porn, voyeurism

A former foster father is behind bars after police say he had thousands of photos and videos of children, many of them involving sexual abuse.

Police say Justin Johnson Sr. was a foster father to roughly 20 children in the last three years, and they have thousands of videos of him doing horrific things to children. Now he’s locked up in Seminole County, and the Sanford Police Chief says he hopes he never sees the light outside the jail cell again.

"With the large number of cameras that were placed in every room, including the bathrooms, anyone who entered that house could have been a victim," said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith.

Sanford Police say the photos and recordings date back 11 years. That’s 11 years of videos they say show Justin Johnson Sr. sexually abusing children, some as young as infants. Many of them were secret videos showing girls undressing.

"It angers me to think that there is no place in hell that would accept this individual for the stuff that he has done to children," said Chief Smith.

Police say someone found a secret camera in Johnson’s home and reported it to Child Protective Services. That led police to put an informant on the case who helped uncover thousands of videos from cell phones, computers, and cameras hidden around the house.

Police say his two adult male sons also lived there. They have not been charged.

"Unbelievable. It’s sickening. It’s sickening," said neighbor Doris Casullo, who was home the night Johnson’s house was raided. "There was 15 uncovered police cars here, SWAT team, a CSI van, and a Sanford police."

She thought it was odd a single man had only female foster children but never suspected anything.

"I saw the children. I actually drove some to school every now and then and had I think for one second there was one inkling that there was an issue, I would have handled it."

Police say Johnson had five foster children when he was first reported. They’ve since been removed from the home and placed back in the system.

Now Sanford Police are urging victims to come forward. "That he purposely did this to kids, it is just completely disgusting," said Chief Smith.

Johnson is charged with several counts of child pornography and video voyeurism.

