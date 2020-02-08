Police: Daytona Beach man wanted for shooting another in the head during argument turns self in

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department says that 26-year-old Terrell Kevon Jones has turned himself in.

Police say Jones is a convicted felon who was wanted for shooting 38-year-old Dewayne Gaddy in the head during an argument on Friday. They say the incident happened at the victim's residence at the Mt. Carmel Apartments on North Lincoln Street.

When detectives arrived at the home to investigate, they say Jones' girlfriend, Geneiva B. Reeves, was attempting to clean up the crime scene using bleach and throwing evidence into the dumpster at the complex. She was arrested and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Gaddy was found nearly 12 hours after the shooting in a Winnebago parked in the backyard of a home on Jefferson Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition.

