Florida teacher knocked out 1st grade student's tooth, police say

An elementary school teacher in Florida is facing a charge of child abuse after police say she busted the lip of a first-grade student and knocked out the child's tooth.

Cynthia Smith, 64, was arrested on Friday.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a 7-year-old student was running his hands along a bulletin board earlier this week at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary.

First-grade teacher Smith told him to stop. When he didn't, the teacher reportedly slammed his head into the bulletin board, busting his lip and knocking out his front tooth.

Smith reportedly claimed that a student pushed the boy. However, surveillance-camera footage from the school reportedly shows her pushing his head and then leading him to her classroom, according to Palm Beach County School District police.

The principal contacted police after viewing the footage.

Smith, who has worked for the school for 12 years, has reportedly had numerous complaints made against her by parents over past incidents. Multiple students reportedly told officers that Smith is “mean,” and that they had seen her push other kids before.

Smith is currently out of jail after posting bond.