FOX 35 investigation sparks criminal investigation into alleged fence fraud on the Space Coast

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has launched a criminal investigation into a local fence contractor following reports of unfinished projects and unreturned deposits across Florida’s Space Coast.

The action comes after an investigation by FOX 35 Orlando detailed complaints against Secure Fence and Rail. Some customers have since received refunds, while others say they are still owed money.

The Brevard Humane Society

The backstory:

FOX 35’s investigation began when the Brevard Humane Society, a non-profit dedicated to helping homeless animals, reported on social media they had lost money to Secure Fence and Rail.

The organization paid a deposit in June for a new fence intended to keep their animals safe during adoption visits, but the contractor never followed through. It wasn't until FOX 35 started asking questions that the contractor delivered a $1,100 refund check to the non-profit.

"I feel very grateful that he was persuaded to give the money back to the homeless animals," said Theresa Clifton, Executive Director of the Brevard Humane Society.

Clifton credited the return of the funds to the media attention, saying the recovery happened "thanks in part to Esther and her crew at FOX 35."

However, she was concerned other members of the community might not be so lucky.

"I just feel really bad for the single mother and the families out there that paid and didn’t get their jobs done," Clifton added.

A $14,000 financial hurdle

More reports came in from alleged victims, including Angela Dean. She reached out to FOX 35 after seeing what happened to the Humane Society.

Dean’s experience with Secure Fence and Rail began last April when she paid nearly $5,000 as a deposit for a new fence.

"It’s despicable," Dean said. "No answers, no return calls. I tried cells, texting, emails—nothing."

When the fence was never built, Dean took the company to Small Claims court. A final judgment filed in February found that the contractor "breached its duties... by failing to perform any of the services agreed upon." The court ordered the contractor to pay back the deposit, plus attorney fees and interest.

Despite the court order, Dean says she has yet to see a dime. Between the original lost deposit, legal fees, and the cost of eventually hiring a different company to actually build the fence, she is out nearly $14,000.

"It hurts, especially in these times," Dean said. "It’s hard to get over these financial hurdles."

New criminal investigation

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is now looking into the business practices of Secure Fence and Rail. Detectives noted that the company’s contracting license is currently suspended, and the county officially banned the company from operating in March 2025.

"An arrest could possibly be made," said Tod Goodyear, Public Information Officer for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. "We are seeing if it rises above just being unlicensed to a fraud or theft."

In Florida, it’s a crime to obtain funds and sign contracts while unlicensed. "You have to have a license," Goodyear confirmed.

The owner of the company told FOX 35 over the phone he is filing for bankruptcy and shutting down operations on the Space Coast. In a written statement, the owner cited economic struggles:

"We made the decision to no longer work in Brevard County because of ongoing issues over the years. We were the largest fence company for 6-8 years but kept facing problems with the economy. We are working to make things right with any ongoing jobs we had last year."

What's next:

The fence company owner says he is trying to make things right and pay back customers who never received fences, and the Sheriff's Office is continuing to evaluate whether the abandoned jobs rise to the level of criminal fraud.

Under Florida law, unlicensed fence contracting is a misdemeanor, but multiple convictions can escalate to felony charges. For victims like Angela Dean, the investigation provides a sense of hope that there will be accountability.

"I believe it was your story that got this ball rolling, and I am forever grateful for that," Dean said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who believes they have been a victim of similar contractor fraud to contact local authorities.