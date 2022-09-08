Sound of chair being thrown sparks false shooting rumors at Winter Springs High, school says

article

Winter Springs High School is secure after rumors spread on social media that there was a shooting, Seminole County deputies said Thursday.

The sheriff's office tweeted that reports of shots fired on campus is "inaccurate."

In an update from Seminole County Public Schools, a student in the discipline office "became upset and threw a chair causing a loud disturbance. The campus was immediately secured."

Law enforcement officers quickly addressed the situation and all students and staff are safe. Normal campus operations are resuming.

"As always, the safety of our campuses is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding."