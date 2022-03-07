Police: Couple stabbed, throats slashed while riding bikes in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police are on the hunt for a killer after a couple was found stabbed to death and their throats were slashed while out on a bike ride.

This happened on North Wild Olive.

Officials say that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The Daytona Beach Police Chief says a suspect slashed the throats of a Daytona Beach couple while they were on their way home from Main Street.

Officers found the couple early Sunday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

The double homicide occurred Sunday after 1 a.m. Officers responded after someone called 911 saying they saw the two in the road and thought they were involved in a hit-and-run.

Police believe a local husband and wife were riding their bikes home from Main Street when the vicious attack occurred.

Residents in the area say they're terrified.

"My wife is not leaving the house by herself. I can tell you that right now. And obviously, it was a man and a woman, so it makes you think even the both of us. How safe is our neighborhood?" said Donald Sears who lives down the street.

MORE NEWS: Two shot, one killed in shooting at packed Melbourne bar

At this time, police cannot confirm if this was a random or targeted attack.

Officers are still looking for the suspect and believe the person of interest is a man wearing white or light-colored pants and a backpack.

Daytona Beach Police asks anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Howell at 671-5257.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.