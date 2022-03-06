Two shot, one killed in shooting at packed Melbourne bar

A sports bar employee was one of two people shot in an overnight shooting that led to the death of another man in Melbourne.

Police say they responded to Off the Traxx on E. New Haven Avenue just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the bar.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people who were injured. One 34-year-old male victim was found unconscious and transported immediately to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say a 29-year-old female employee was also injured, but her injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Melbourne police say at the time of the shootings, Off the Traxx was near capacity with approximately 350 people inside.

Advertisement

At this time, police do not know the identity of the suspect and are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call The Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6450.