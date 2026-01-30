Slowpoke, oldest walrus at SeaWorld Orlando, dies

The Brief Slowpoke, a 49-year-old walrus at SeaWorld Orlando, has died, the theme park said. "At approximately 49 years old, she was the oldest walrus in our care and an incredible ambassador for her species," SeaWorld said.



SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday night that "Slowpoke," the oldest walrus in its care, had died.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of one of our beloved walruses, Slowpoke. At approximately 49 years old, she was the oldest walrus in our care and an incredible ambassador for her species," SeaWorld Orlando said in a statement on its social media pages.

"Her animal care family cared deeply for her and provided exceptional veterinary care throughout her life and especially as she grew older. She will be profoundly missed by all. Her legacy will live on through all the lives she touched and the countless memories created."

Slowpoke was a well-known part of SeaWorld's "Sea Lions: Flippers, Facts & Fun" show. She also has a film credit in the Jurassic Park movie franchise, helping to provide some of the famous dinosaur roars.