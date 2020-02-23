Police continue search for missing and endangered Titusville woman

article

Titusville police need your help to find a missing and endangered woman who has been missing for days.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Anna Primavere. They say she has been missing since Friday, February 21.

Anna was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Knox McRae Dr. and Barna Ave. On Tuesday, Titusville police tweeted that they are still searching for Anna.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has short brown hair.

Anyone who might know her whereabouts is asked to call Titusville police at 321-264-7800.