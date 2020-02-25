15-year-old Florida teen missing since Valentine's Day found safe

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled for 15-year-old John Wentworth on Monday after he was missing for nearly two weeks.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that Wentworth was located and is safe.

"Thanks for everyone's assistance in helping us find John. He has been located and is safe."

The Sheriff's Office said Wentworth went missing on Valentine's Day from the 9000 block of SE 128th Ave. in White Springs.

RELATED: Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Florida teen

No other details have been released.

Advertisement



