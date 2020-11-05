Police: Car vs. SunRail train in Kissimmee shuts down area

article

Kissimmee police are investigating what they are calling a vehicle vs. a SunRail train.

It happened at Broadway and Neptune on Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported.

"However that area is shut down for an investigation. There is heavy congestion, please avoid the area at this time," police tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

