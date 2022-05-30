Police: Bystander grazed by bullet after woman begins shooting near Orlando bar

article

Investigators are working to learn what led to a shooting outside the B Nice Bar in Orlando that left one woman hurt Sunday.

The Orlando Police Department said its officers were called out to the area of East Washington Street and South Rosalind Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. after a woman reportedly shot at another woman.

Police said the woman she shot at was not hurt, but an innocent bystander was grazed by a bullet. Officers said she is expected to be OK.

The suspect got away before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing.