Police bust alleged ‘street takeover’ in Volusia County

Chases, crashes, and chaos ensued as Edgewater police officers encountered a remarkable scene over the weekend.

Drivers were caught doing donuts and racing around the town, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The police captain said that while agencies often overlook these "street takeovers," his offices are now being directed to pursue search warrants and examine social media to locate all participants.

Capt. Charles Geiger reported that when his officer visited the Parktown Industrial Complex, he saw more than 50 cars driving recklessly and producing clouds of tire smoke. The officer originally intended to caution the drivers, but they fled when he activated his patrol car's lights.

"The second they decide to flee from law enforcement, it changes everything," Capt. Geiger explained after one of the suspects crashed their vehicle.

So far, police have arrested two men, Fernando Rodriguez and Collin Jorgensen.

Local shop owner Melvin Copeland, who had noticed tire marks without knowing their origin, said, "It's usually pretty quiet out here."

The vehicle of another suspect, Pedro Quiles Junior, was found in Sanford, but he and several others are still being pursued.

"We're going to identify everybody that was there, and we're going to hold them accountable," Capt. Geiger added.

He explained that geofencing and other technologies would be used to track the suspects.