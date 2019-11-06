Police: Body of stolen vehicle suspect who ran into a retention pond while fleeing officers found

article

The Altamonte Springs Police Department says that the body of a stolen vehicle suspect who ran into a retention pond while fleeing officers has been located.

The suspect, who has not been identified yet, fled from officers after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Officers confronted him and he fled from the vehicle on foot. He ran into a retention pond but officers lost sight of him. Seminole County divers began looking for the suspect.

On Wednesday, the suspect was reportedly recovered from the retention pond, ending the search.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.