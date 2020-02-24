Police body camera video shows arrest of 6-year-old Orlando girl

Body camera video of a six-year-old student's arrest last year in Orlando has been released to the public.

The video shows Orlando Police Officer Dennis Turner responding to Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy with another officer, where Turner directs the other officer to handcuff Kaia Rolle and escort her to the back of a police vehicle.

Per department policy, the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of the Watch Commander.

RELATED: 6-year-old who was arrested to go to new school

Video of the incident was sent to FOX 35 News by the attorney representing Kaia's family, Darryl Smith.

Little Kaia was accused of battery, but in the video, she does not appear to put up a fight and simply sobs and appears afraid of what is happening. "I don’t want to go into the police car," she said. "Please. Please let me go."

Advertisement

All charges were eventually dropped. Turner was later fired from the Orlando Police Department, and the Orlando police chief apologized to the families. Following this incident, changes were implemented by Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.