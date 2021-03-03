Police attempt to ID man who allegedly grabbed woman by neck

article

Police said that they are attempting to identify a man who allegedly approached a woman while she was walking and grabbed her by the neck, taking her to the backyard of a Florida home until she could escape.

The Mount Dora Police Department said that at 9:49 p.m., a victim was walking in the area of Highland Street and 9th Avenue in Mount Dora when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the neck, and then took her in the backyard of a residence.

They said that the victim was able to escape when the subject left her alone.

MORE NEWS: 'Extremely vulnerable' patients must have this form to get COVID vaccine in Florida

A composite sketch of the suspect was completed by the victim. He is described as a Hispanic male and the sketch shows that he has a mustache.

If you have any information or the identity of the person from the sketch please contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.