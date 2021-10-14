Police: Astronaut H.S. student armed with handgun arrested outside football game

A Brevard County student was arrested after an officer used a Taser to subdue the student in a parking lot just as a junior varsity football game was getting underway nearby. Authorities said the student was carrying a loaded handgun.

It happened on Thursday evening at Astronaut High School just after 7 p.m.

School resource officers had received a tip about a student who was possibly armed with a gun. An officer attempted to detain the juvenile just outside high school property. The student fled from officers toward the football field where a game was in progress and "heavily attended by fans," a police spokesman said.

Another officer stopped the student with the use of his Taser near the entrance to the field.

"Outstanding work by our Officers," said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. "This is exactly why our department is so committed to having highly trained SROs at every school and at football games," added Hutchinson.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm and two counts of resisting an officer.

