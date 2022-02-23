Police arrest men connected to 2 shootings in DeLand, officials say

article

DeLand police have arrested two men they say are connected to two shootings on Tuesday night.

Police say they were investigating a shooting that was reported at West Volusia Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

"While units responded to the area, a second call was received of a person shot in the 700 block of West Euclid Avenue. The calls were determined to be related," police said.

A citizen at the West Euclid location sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

A vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in the area was spotted by law enforcement. The vehicle was stopped by officials and two suspects were taken into custody.

Malik Hinson, 20, and Keyon Bacon, 21, are being held at the Volusia County Jail. Hinson is being held with no bond and Bacon is being held with a $1,000 bond.

