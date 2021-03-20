Police: 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water

article

Authorities say a 6-year-old Texas girl was shot dead in an apartment on Friday after an argument over spilled water.

According to KTRK, the little girl has been identified by her mother as Laurionne Walker.

Police said the girl was shot "multiple times," according to KTRK. The shooter reportedly fled but was later arrested, the TV station reported.

The mother reportedly told KTRK that her daughter was left in the care of a relative so she could attend a vigil for a family who recently died in a crash.

According to detectives, there was an argument over spilled water. Rescue crews reportedly gave the girl CPR but she died at the hospital.