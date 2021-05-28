Police: $5,000 worth of prescription pills seized from home

article

The Orlando Police Department said on Friday that its detectives seized an estimated $5,000 worth of prescription pills from a home.

Investigators said members of the community reached out to the police department in the middle of March, complaining about a house selling drugs.

On May 18, members of the department's special enforcement division executed a search warrant at a home on Frigate Drive.

As a result of the warrant, officials seized cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Detectives said the value of the illegal drugs combined could have been sold to approximately 300 people.

The Orlando Police Department said in a news release, "If you see something, say something" by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.