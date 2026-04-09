Man intentionally drives car off bridge, abandons ex-girlfriend trapped inside sinking car, deputies say

The Brief A Merritt Island mystery is finally solved – after a car ended up upside down in a canal this week. A man allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend before driving off a bridge with them both inside. Good Samaritans jumped in to save the woman who could have drowned in the sinking car.



A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend and drove her car into a canal with the victim trapped inside, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

John Manlio Lucas appeared before a judge Wednesday following a massive manhunt. Deputies say he fled the scene after the car plunged into the water, leaving the victim behind to drown.

Argument, turned hostage situation, turned crash

The incident began on Monday, April 6, 2026, at approximately 1:55 p.m. at a KFC on Merritt Island. Investigators say Lucas met with his ex-girlfriend in an attempt to reconcile their relationship.

"As he tried to rekindle things, she said no," said Tod Goodyear, Public Information Officer for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

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According to the charging affidavit, a customer at the KFC witnessed Lucas beating a woman in the passenger seat of a white GMC SUV.

"He forced himself into her vehicle, was in the process of strangling her," Goodyear said.

When a deputy positioned a marked patrol car behind Lucas’s vehicle and activated its lights, Lucas allegedly shifted into reverse and accelerated into the patrol car, causing major front-end damage. Despite verbal commands to stop, Lucas maneuvered toward the deputy before accelerating across a six-lane highway at a high rate of speed.

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"Our deputies lost sight of him," Goodyear said. Soon after, the vehicle was found in the Canaveral Barge Canal.

Authorities believe the crash was a deliberate act of domestic violence. "He decided he was going to drive off the bridge in hopes of killing himself and killing her. Luckily, that did not happen," Goodyear said.

Good Samaritans step in

While Lucas allegedly climbed out of the sinking car and fled on foot, the victim remained trapped inside.

"The female was trapped in the vehicle, more or less because she was hurt," Goodyear explained.

Passing Good Samaritans witnessed the car in the water and jumped into the canal. They were able to reach the woman and pull her from the vehicle before it fully submerged. Because of their quick actions, she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Good Samaritans also helped in this situation by reporting the alleged domestic violence in the KFC parking lot.

Suspect’s charges

After a day-long search, deputies tracked Lucas down and took him into custody on April 7. He faces a litany of charges, including:

Second-Degree Attempted Murder

Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Fleeing with Disregard of Safety to Persons or Property

Criminal Mischief (over $1,000)

Domestic Battery by Strangulation

During his first appearance, Lucas asked the court for leniency. "Is there any way I can get any kind of reduce?" Lucas asked.

The request was denied. "Sir, you fled from law enforcement, crashed into law enforcement vehicles and then ended up in the barge canal with your victim in the car," the judge said. "I am not going to be reducing your charges."

What's next:

Lucas is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail.

The victim is expected to recover, and Lucas has a court date scheduled for April 30.