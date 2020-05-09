Police: 5-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills himself

Five-year-old Ja’Cari Ellis died Saturday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at 3788 18th Terrace S.

When officers arrived they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ellis was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

It is unknown how the child got ahold of the gun, who the gun belonged to, or who was home when the shooting occurred.

As of Saturday evening, no arrests had been made.

The shooting is under investigation.



