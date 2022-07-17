Police: 4 men arrested after Florida officers shot at in downtown Gainesville

article

Two Florida police officers had to duck for cover after a gunman opened fire into a crowd, shooting in their direction, according the Gainesville Police Department.

Officers said the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday as GPD officers were clearing out the downtown area during the bar closing hour.

According to a news release, at some point, a silver Kia Soul drove by and someone inside it began shooting.

As the two police officers ducked for cover, other officers who saw the shots being fired attempted to pull the car over.

The car led law enforcement on a chase, before it crashed on North Main Street.

Authorities said four men got out of the car and ran off, but were later caught.

On Sunday afternoon, the suspects were booked into jail on the following charges:

22-year-old Jeremiah White: Resisting without violence.

23-year-old Akwan Osborne: Attempted homicide, discharge a firearm within 1000’ of a person, carrying concealed firearm, and resisting without violence.

23-year-old Austin Dow: Attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting a deadly missile into a vehicle, discharging a firearm within a 100’ of a person, and resisting without violence.

25-year-old Joseph Cromwell: Attempted homicide, shooting a deadly missile into a vehicle, discharge a firearm within 1000’ of a person, fleeing and eluding, fleeing the scene of an accident with property damage, resisting without violence.

Officers said they found two guns in the car. No one was hurt in the incident.