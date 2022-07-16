SpaceX gearing up for next Starlink launch from Florida on Sunday

article

SpaceX is getting ready to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Sunday, July 17.

The space company will send up 53 satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. ET. A backup opportunity is available on Monday, July 18 at 10:28 a.m. ET.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live in the FOX 35 News App.