Officials: 2 injured after crane doing heavy lift collapses at AdventHealth Orlando

A crane collapsed at AdventHealth Orlando while doing a heavy lift, officials said Tuesday. At least two people were reportedly injured.

FOX 35 reporter Nestor Mato reports that he saw one person being taken away on a stretcher from the scene at Smith Street in downtown Orlando.

Firefighters and police are on the scene.

"Our officers are assisting at the construction site on Smith St, where a crane doing a heavy lift, collapsed," Orlando Police said. "There are no significant injuries reported, and no traffic delays in the area."

The Orlando Fire Department has confirmed to FOX 35 News that one person was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center due to some debris.

In an update, fire officials confirmed that two people total were injured.

Electrical crews are also said to be at the scene because of some area power outages.

Witnesses told FOX 35 News that they heard a huge bang before the crane reportedly collapsed.

The crane appears to be bent over the parking garage at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.