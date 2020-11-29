Police: 19-year-old found dead at park; recent shootings prompt community meeting

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old who was found dead at a park.

Investigators say John Phillips was found lying on the basketball court of a park on Derbyshire Road on Sunday afternoon.

At a news conference, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Phillips was shot three times.

As of Sunday evening, police said they had one person in custody and are still looking for an additional suspect.

Chief Young said the shooting was possibly over a dispute involving a woman.

At the same news conference, Chief Young said recent shooting sprees in the city are prompting a community meeting on Monday night.

He called for county leaders, pastors and anyone concerned about the violence to attend.

The meeting is happening at the Midtown Cultural Center, located at 925 George W. Engram Boulevard.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.