Front to bring blast of cold air, will drop temps to the 30s and 40s

Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day as we track a strong cold front sweeping across east Central Florida.

This storm will bring a marginal risk for severe weather. There is a very small chance for thunderstorms, but the biggest impact will be rain, gusty winds, and much cooler air.

The timing of this storm moves in early Monday morning and will be clearing out of the region by the afternoon. North Central Florida will see showers and the possibility of storms as early as 4 a.m., it will move across the interior from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then off the coast by 2 p.m.

On the back end of this cold front, we are tracking much cooler air. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will drop into the upper-50s. Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range from the 30s and 40s across our viewing area. These are some of the coldest temperatures that we have seen since early this year.

The cold blast will continue through Wednesday evening.

