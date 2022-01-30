Police: 11-year-old boy who disappeared for 2nd time found safe

article

UPDATE: Daytona Beach police say Eleaser Johnson, 11, who went missing for the second time in 10 days was found safe on Sunday.

Investigators said he was found in "good condition."

No further information was released.

PREVIOUS VERSION: Daytona Beach police said Sunday that an 11-year-old boy who went missing 10 days ago, then was found safe, is missing again.

Police said the family of Eleaser Johnson said they don't know where the boy is after he left home again.

He was last seen at around 1:45 p.m. near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue, officials said.

Investigators said they believe the boy is not in any danger, that they think he ran away again.

Johnson went missing 10 days ago, but he was found safe in the Jacksonville area after falling asleep in the back of someone's truck.

Anyone who might know Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-248-1777 regarding case 220001663.

