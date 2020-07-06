Police: 1 shot at Dunkin' Donuts location in DeLand

The DeLand Police Department said that one person was shot at Dunkin' Donuts overnight.

The incident reportedly occurred at the location on South Woodland Boulevard.

Police are investigating the shooting. They were seen at the Dunkin' Donuts on Monday morning, blocking off two cars with yellow tape.

MORE NEWS: Orlando Police Department to hold virtual workshop to discuss policy changes, priorities

FOX 35 Orlando has contacted the DeLand Police Department for more information on the shooting and the suspect.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.