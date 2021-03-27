Police: 1 man stable after gunshot wound to head; no arrest made

article

Orlando police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of Elese Street on Saturday.

Once they arrived, they say they didn't find any victims, but shortly afterward, officials said a car showed up to Orlando Regional Medical Center with two possible victims from the shooting they were investigating.

One man is in stable condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the head, according to police, while a second victim, a woman, appeared to have been injured from shattered glass.

Police say the suspect or suspects may be known to the victims, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Witnesses told officers at least one male suspect was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a "silver utility vehicle."