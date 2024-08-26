Polaris Dawn rocket launch: Meet the astronauts headed to space for historic spacewalk mission

The Polaris Program, designed to test and develop new spaceflight technology, is set to begin a new chapter in commercial space exploration with the launch of its first mission, Polaris Dawn, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 on Tuesday.

The mission will include the first commercial spacewalk with a next-gen spacesuit, an attempt to reach the highest altitude since Apollo, and testing new communication technology via Starlink.

SpaceX is targeting 3:38 a.m. for the launch of the mission to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Additional opportunities within the four-hour window are set for 5:23 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. If needed, backup opportunities are available on Wednesday at the same times.

Who are the Polaris Program astronauts?

Jared Isaacman (Mission Commander)

Issacman previously served as the mission commander of Inspiration4, which was the world’s first all-civilian mission to space in 2021 that helped raise over $250 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Photo credit: Polaris Program / John Kraus

The skilled aviator and adventurer from Pennsylvania is licensed to fly both commercial and military aircraft. He has achieved several world air records, among them two Speed-Around-The-World flights.

Scott "Kidd" Poteet (Mission Pilot)

The retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel has 20 years of service, where he held roles such as Commander of the 64th Aggressor Squadron, Thunderbird #4 Demonstration Pilot, Operational Test & Evaluation Pilot, and Flight Examiner.

Photo credit: Polaris Program / John Kraus

Poteet also served as mission director for Inspiration4. The New Hampshire native is an avid runner and triathlete, having completed 15 Ironman Triathlons since 2000, including four at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

Sarah Gillis (Mission Specialist)

A Colorado native and classically trained violinist, Gillis is the Lead Space Operations Engineer at SpaceX, where she oversees astronaut training and began as an intern in 2015, working on testing the Dragon spacecraft.

Photo credit: Polaris Program / John Kraus

Inspired by her mentor, former NASA astronaut Joseph R. Tanner, and her musical background, she created a curriculum with El Sistema USA that connects music, creativity, and exploration to inspire students to pursue their dreams.

Anna Menon (Mission Specialist and Medical Officer)

Menon, is a Lead Space Operations Engineer at SpaceX, managing crew operations and serving as a Mission Director and Crew Communicator.

Photo credit: Polaris Program / John Kraus

Based in Houston and married to NASA astronaut Anil Menon, she has written a children's book, Kisses from Space, inspired by her Polaris Dawn mission, which she will read from space, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

