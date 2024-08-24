Polaris Program rocket launch live: when is it, how to watch

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday for the Polaris Dawn mission from Florida.

Officials say the crew will spend up to five days in orbit, during which they will work towards the following objectives: high altitude, visit to commercial spacewalk, in-space communications and health impact research.

"This Dragon mission will take advantage of Falcon 9 and Dragon’s maximum performance, flying higher than any Dragon mission to date and endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown," Polaris Dawn said. "Orbiting through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt, Polaris Dawn will conduct research with the aim of better understanding the effects of spaceflight and space radiation on human health."

The crew will try the first commercial spacewalk using SpaceX's specially designed EVA spacesuit. Creating a base on the Moon and a city on Mars will need thousands of spacesuits, so developing this suit and performing the EVA are crucial steps toward a scalable design for future long-term missions.

The Polaris Dawn crew will be the first to also test Starlink's laser communication system in space, collecting crucial data for future lunar, Mars and deep space missions.

How to watch

FOX 35 will stream it live on Good Day Orlando on the above video player.