Polaris Dawn mission: Here is the new launch date and time for crewed historic spacewalk

The Brief The Polaris Program is set to launch its first mission, Polaris Dawn, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 to advance spaceflight technology on Tuesday, September 10, with four astronauts on board. A launch window will open at 3:38 a.m. ET. FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the above video player. The mission will feature the first commercial spacewalk with a next-gen spacesuit and aim to reach the highest altitude since Apollo. It will also test new communication technology via Starlink.



SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of Falcon 9, which is expected to carry four Polaris Dawn mission astronauts to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Initially planned for late August, the launch was pushed to Tuesday, September 10. A four-hour launch window will open at 3:38 a.m. ET., with two additional launch opportunities available at 5:23 a.m. ET and 7:09 a.m.

Should the launch be scrubbed, SpaceX has an additional backup opportunity set for Wednesday, September 11 at the same times.

SpaceX made an announcement on the social media platform on Sunday after scrubbing nearly a dozen attempts due to an unfavorable weather forecast in Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida. This weather also impacted a backup launch opportunity for Thursday, Aug. 29.

In the social media post, SpaceX confirmed that the weather currently shows a 40% chance of favorable conditions for liftoff, with monitoring ongoing for the splashdown sites where the Dragon capsule will eventually land.

Polaris Dawn: How to watch live

For those seeking to watch the rocket blast off in person, here are the best viewing spots for rocket launches, according to Visit Space Coast's website:

Kennedy Space Center

Indian River Lagoon

The Exploration Tower in Port Canaveral

Playalinda Beach at the Canaveral National Seashore

The U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in Titusville

The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier

Beaches south of Port Canaveral including Jetty Park, Cocoa Beach and the Sebastian Inlet State Park

The Polaris Program, designed to test and develop new spaceflight technology, will begin a new chapter in commercial space exploration with the launch of its first mission, Polaris Dawn, using SpaceX's Falcon 9.

The multi-day mission to orbit will include the first commercial spacewalk with a next-gen spacesuit, an attempt to reach the highest altitude since Apollo, and testing new communication technology via Starlink.

"The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew Crew-1 to and from the International Space Station, and Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit," according to SpaceX's website. "This will be the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-8 and two Starlink missions."

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"This Dragon mission will take advantage of Falcon 9 and Dragon’s maximum performance, flying higher than any Dragon mission to date and endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown," Polaris Dawn said. "Orbiting through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt, Polaris Dawn will conduct research with the aim of better understanding the effects of spaceflight and space radiation on human health."

Jared Isaacman (Mission Commander)

Scott "Kidd" Poteet (Mission Pilot)

Sarah Gillis (Mission Specialist)

Anna Menon (Mission Specialist and Medical Officer)

BOCA CHICA, TX - FEBRUARY 11: The Crew of the next SpaceX private astronaut flight called Polaris Dawn, (Left to Right) Anna Menon, who works to develop astronaut operations for SpaceX, Scott Poteet, who served as the mission director of the Inspirat Expand

