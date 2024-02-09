Poinciana High School teacher saves life of choking student

Erica Kane is the teacher all parents want to be teaching their children. She was a lifeguard for 15 years and is trained in CPR and the Heimlich. She says all that experience led up to what she calls a God moment, her using her skills to save a student's life.

It was a normal day at Poinciana High School. Kane was teaching PE class, taking attendance, and then getting ready to give them their assignment.

Jasmine Pinero was sitting with her friends on the bleachers when someone offered her gum. They were just joking around when Jasmine started laughing too hard and accidentally inhaled the gum, causing her to stop breathing.

Jasmine's friends initially thought it was a joke, but when her face started changing colors, they called for help.

Kane stepped in, performed the Heimlich maneuver on Jasmine, and managed to dislodge the gum. Jasmine, who had never seen or heard of the Heimlich maneuver before, was surprised and grateful for Kane's quick action.

What's more surprising is that Kane had never had to use the Heimlich maneuver on a person before. She keeps getting trained, just in case, and says all those years led up to this moment.

Jasmine is thankful her teacher stepped in to help, and now Kane is turning this into a teachable moment for her students, discussing the universal sign for choking and how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Jasmine is OK and says her parents won't let her have gum anymore.