"POD" vaccinations begin in senior community in Osceola County

People 65 and up who live inside the Solivita Community in Osceola County can get vaccinated in the comfort of their own neighborhood.

"I think it’s great that we can just come down here instead of drive for an hour and sit in line for another couple hours," resident Paul Veuther said.

Veuther rode into the vaccination pod in the gated community on his bike. Others residents drove in with their cars or on their golf carts.

Governor Ron DeSantis wants to set up "pods," or points of distribution, inside communities like Solivita with large senior populations to make it more convenient for them to get vaccinated.

The manager of Solivita said she got the call about the vaccination site four days ago. They will be vaccinating about 3,000 seniors over the next couple of days.

"We plan to call the governor again and asking him for him to do the rest of our residents when he opens the age up a little bit more," Solivita General Manager Sheri Wollschlager said. "Our goal is to have every resident here in Solivita vaccinated if they can."

The vaccinations will continue here inside the Solivita Community on Friday and Saturday. Governor DeSantis said he wants to bring more vaccination pods to seniors communities across the state.