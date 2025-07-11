Plea hearing set for Florida mom of 11-year-old accused in Pop Warner shooting in Apopka

The Brief A Florida mom is set for a plea hearing Friday after her son allegedly shot two kids with a gun taken from her car during a 2023 football practice in Apopka. She's charged with culpable negligence. Her trial is set for July 21.



The mother of a young boy accused of shooting two other children at a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Sharelle Johnson, 35, is facing a charge of culpable negligence for allegedly storing or leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a minor. Investigators say her then 11-year-old son took a gun from her car and shot two other children in 2023.

Sharelle Johnson (Credit: Orange County jail)

Orange County court records show Johnson has a plea hearing set for 10 a.m. It’s unclear whether she plans to change her current plea of not guilty.

Her trial is scheduled to begin July 21.

What happened?

The backstory:

On Oct. 2, 2023, during football practice near the Northwest Recreation Complex, officials said Johnson’s son retrieved a loaded gun from an "unsecured cardboard box" left inside her car. The box was described as worn and tattered, with no safety locks or fasteners, making the firearm easily accessible.

Video footage from the incident — which reportedly began with a fight over a bag of chips — shows the boy running to the car, grabbing the gun, and firing shots.

He was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder and held in secure juvenile detention for 21 days.

In January 2024, a judge ruled that he was incompetent to stand trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.