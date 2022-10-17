Miramar plane crash: 2 dead after plane crashes on roof of Florida home
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after the small plane they were traveling crashed into a Miramar home in South Florida late Monday morning, according to fire and rescue.
An aerial view of the crash site shows the single-engine plane came crashing down through the roof of a home on Jamaica Drive. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crash happened shortly before noon in a neighborhood near the North Perry Airport.
Officials said the plane made contact with power lines over the house, making it difficult for rescue.
A small plane crashed onto the roof of a home in South Florida. Still image from helicopter footage from WSVN.
Helicopter footage provided by WSVN shows a large fire rescue and law enforcement presence in the Broward County neighborhood. At this time, it's unclear if anyone was inside the home when the plane crashed.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Surveillance video shows suspect shoot Polk County deputy in chest; deputy saved by bulletproof vest
- 14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.