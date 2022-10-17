Miramar plane crash: 2 dead after plane crashes on roof of Florida home

Two people have died after the small plane they were traveling crashed into a Miramar home in South Florida late Monday morning, according to fire and rescue.

An aerial view of the crash site shows the single-engine plane came crashing down through the roof of a home on Jamaica Drive. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crash happened shortly before noon in a neighborhood near the North Perry Airport.

Officials said the plane made contact with power lines over the house, making it difficult for rescue.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A small plane crashed onto the roof of a home in South Florida. Still image from helicopter footage from WSVN.

Helicopter footage provided by WSVN shows a large fire rescue and law enforcement presence in the Broward County neighborhood. At this time, it's unclear if anyone was inside the home when the plane crashed.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.