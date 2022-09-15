Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say

article

A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they received a call about a plane down in the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m.

Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived and found the plane flipped upside down. Crews requested additional units to help remove the plane's only occupant who was trapped inside.

(Photo via Alachua County Fire Rescue)

The person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.