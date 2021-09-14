Plane crashes at Florida airport, ends up in water-filled ditch, officials say

article

FOX 35’s Dave Puglisi is at the scene of a plane crash in Edgewater.

The incident happened off the runway at Massey Ranch Airport.

The City of Edgewater confirmed to FOX 35 that units responded to a reported plane crash on Tuesday at 9:40 a.m.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

They said that there were reports of a small experimental aircraft upside down in a pond.

Upon arrival, crews reportedly found that two people had escaped without injuries from a plane that had slid off the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark. The plane went into a water-filled ditch.

An airport representative told FOX 35 that this was the plane's first test flight.

In addition, they said that the two people on board just suffered minor scrapes and bruises and will be okay.

Crews are at the scene to investigate and mitigate any hazards.

This story is developing, check back for updates.