Pinellas will be among first 2 Florida counties to get coronavirus vaccine

Pinellas will be one of the two first counties in Florida with the soon-to-be approved COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health announced Friday.

Skilled nursing facilities in both Pinellas and Broward counties will be part of the pilot distribution program, which is designed to target the most vulnerable residents.

The initial shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines is expected to those counties as soon as next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already outlined his priorities for the vaccines as they are approved. Residents of long-term care facilities will be first, followed by healthcare workers in high-risk and high-contact environments.

After that, the state will target residents 65 and older, along with those who have significant comorbidities.

“The arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Pinellas gives us another way to protect the most vulnerable Pinellas residents and health-care workers who have been hard hit by the pandemic as well as those who provide their care," said Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. "We are honored to be one of the first two Florida counties to begin the vaccination effort in the state."

“This is a really important thing for our country and our state,” the governor said Friday, explaining that it will allow isolated residents to return to their normal lives.

The FDA is expected to formally approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as soon as this evening.

Florida is initially slated to get 180,000 doses.