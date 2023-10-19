Pine Hills post office temporarily closed due to 'safety concerns,' USPS says

Stream FOX 35 News:

The United States Postal Service announced Thursday it would temporarily close its branch in Pine Hills due to "safety concerns," according to a press release.

It was not made immediately clear when the Pine Hills branch, located at 811 Deauville Drive in Orlando, would reopen.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority to the U.S. Postal Service," USPS said in a statement. "We appreciate their patience as we address and resolve this safety concern."

A Mobile Retail Unit has been set up in the parking lot of the branch for retail and post office box services, according to USPS. It'll be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

USPS said customers can also visit the Hiawassee Post Office at 3200 N. Hiawassee Road.

FOX 35 News has reached out to USPS for more information.